Israeli foreign minister sees Abraham Accords summit in Morocco in March

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Monday he planned to attend a summit in March with counterparts from Arab countries that have drawn closer to Israel following a US-sponsored diplomatic drive in 2020, Trend reports citing Al Arbaiya.

Cohen, who took office last week as part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new hard-right coalition government, said the summit would be hosted by Morocco, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The statement did not name other countries. Israel has in the past cited Morocco, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Sudan as belonging to the Abraham Accords.