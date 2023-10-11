First time in years Israel deploys M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) used the M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System for the first time since 2006 during strikes on Hamas facilities in the Gaza Strip, Trend reports.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

As a result of the Hamas attack on Israel, an Azerbaijani citizen was killed, as well as 3 people of Jewish origin who moved to Israel from Azerbaijan.

The attacks by Hamas militants killed more than 1,200 and injured 2,700 Israelis.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".