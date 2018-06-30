Airstrikes kill 12 Taliban militants in Afghanistan

At least 12 Taliban militants were killed and 16 others injured during airstrikes conducted by Afghan air force in the western Badghis province of Afghanistan late Friday, police said Saturday, Xinhua reported.

"Army helicopters targeted Taliban's gathering in Jawand district of western Badghis province late Friday night, killing at least 12 insurgents and injuring 16 others," Naqibullah Amini, spokesperson for Badghis police told Xinhua.

During the air raids, 15 motorbikes and some amount of weapons and ammunition of the insurgents were also destroyed, the official said.

Taliban militants have yet to make comments.

