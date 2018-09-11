Mexican judge sentences crime boss to 283 years in prison

11 September 2018 06:57 (UTC+04:00)

A federal judge sentenced an alleged leader of the organized crime group the Zetas to 283 years in prison for the kidnapping of six people, the federal government said on Monday, Xinhua reports.

Jose Ortiz, who went by the alias "Buitre," has been in jail since July 2009 when federal agents detained him and another member of the organization in Oaxaca where the group operates. They were being held on suspicion of kidnapping and other illegal acts.

The office of the Attorney General of Mexico (PGR) said the judge sentenced him on charges of organized crime, kidnapping and for carrying a firearm.

Officers with the deputy attorney general's office specializing in the investigation of organized crime, presented sufficient evidence during the trial to get the prison sentence in connection with the six kidnapping cases, the PGR said in a statement.

Ruben Raul Perez, the other person arrested at the same time as Ortiz, was sentenced to 77 years in prison on the same counts related to a single kidnapping.

In 2008, the federal police said that Ortiz and his people were allegedly responsible for the kidnapping of Claudio Conti, an Italian living in the seaside resort of Puerto Escondido. The kidnapping occurred in June 2008.

With the capture of several accomplices in the months following Conti's kidnapping, it was revealed that Ortiz had ordered the killing of the 53-year-old Italian whose body was buried in a clandestine grave.

The Mexican government has attributed numerous violent episodes to the Zetas in the past decade, including the 2011 killing of 72 migrants from various countries who were crossing the Mexican state of Tamaulipas on their way to the U.S. border.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Mexico economy minister eyes U.S.-Canada deal by Friday
Other News 5 September 10:42
Four police officers killed in Mexico
Other News 4 September 05:38
Trump says Canada not needed in NAFTA deal, warns Congress not to interfere
US 2 September 10:45
Trudeau to Defend Supply Management Amid New US-Mexico Trade Deal
Other News 29 August 02:12
Mexico president-elect says wants Canada in NAFTA deal
World 28 August 05:30
U.S., Mexico reach NAFTA deal as pressure turns to Canada
US 27 August 22:45
Latest
Libyan army commander, Italian FM discuss mutual cooperation
Europe 06:26
Florence spins up into Category 4 hurricane as southeastern U.S. states prepare for impact
US 05:23
White House confirms receiving letter from DPRK's Kim about arranging another meeting
US 04:40
Egyptian FM voices support for UN Palestine refugees agency
Arab World 03:48
UN chief calls for efforts to stem corruption
Other News 02:51
Tanzanian parliament speaker bans female MPs with false eyelashes, false nails
Arab World 01:07
Cuba gears up for high tourist season
Other News 00:14
Sweden faces complicated government negotiations after elections
Europe 10 September 23:12
Unique ensemble of ancient musical instruments to perform at opening ceremony of Nasimi Festival in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 10 September 22:12