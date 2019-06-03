Britain listens to the United States on Huawei, foreign minister says

3 June 2019 11:46 (UTC+04:00)

Britain takes careful notice of what the United States says on the risks of using Huawei in 5G networks and does not want to be overly dependent on a third country for certain technologies, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Monday, reports Trend citing to Reuters

“We take careful notice of everything the U.S. says on these issues,” Hunt told BBC radio. “We will certainly listen carefully to what they say.”

The Trump administration, which has sanctioned Huawei and tried to block it buying U.S. goods, has told allies not to use its 5G technology and equipment because of fears it would allow China to spy on sensitive communications and data.

“We haven’t made our final decision but we have also made it clear that we are considering both the technical issues - how you make sure there isn’t a backdoor so that a third country could use 5G to spy on us - but also the strategic issues so that you make sure that you are not technologically over-dependent on a third country for absolutely vital technology,” Hunt said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
China's Huawei to sell undersea cable business, buyer's exchange filing shows
Other News 10:33
Pompeo tells Germany: Use Huawei and lose access to our data
US 31 May 22:34
Pompeo to Germany: Use Huawei and lose access to our data
Other News 31 May 15:43
Hammond cautions PM candidates over no-deal Brexit and spending
Other News 30 May 11:52
No-deal Brexit risk seen rising again but still low
Other News 29 May 17:39
U.S.'s Pompeo says Huawei is an 'instrument of Chinese government'
Other News 29 May 15:23
Latest
Demand at CBA deposit auction exceeds supply by over 7 times
Finance 12:41
Iran can't sell over 100,000 cars due to defected spare parts
Economy 12:39
Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan to increase mutual tourism traffic
Tourism 12:36
OSCE monitoring to be held at Azerbaijani, Armenian troops' line of contact
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:29
Ranking of exporters in non-oil sector of Azerbaijan
Economy 12:28
Iran allocates $2.8B for import of essential goods
Economy 12:27
Turkmen ministry to construct regional center via tender
Tenders 12:26
AZAL to cancel purchase of Boeing 737 MAX-8 aircraft
Economy 12:26
Germany, Singapore buy oil products in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 12:24