New Zealand reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

New Zealand reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 overnight as the country is preparing for a possible downgrade of COVID-19 Alert Level, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

One case is a household contact of an earlier case linked to an Auckland aged care facility, where there was a cluster outbreak. The second case is a person who travelled back from overseas.

"Today's two cases remind us that COVID-19 is a tricky virus and it will keep exploiting any opportunity to infiltrate our communities," said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

The combined total of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand is 1,494, including 1,144 confirmed cases. Currently, there are 1,371 people being recovered from COVID-19, while only two people are in hospital, reported the Ministry of Health.

There are 16 significant COVID-19 clusters across New Zealand. However, four of the clusters are considered as closed.

Altogether 7,287 tests were completed on Saturday, with a combined total to date of 190,326 tests in the country.

New Zealand is now at COVID-19 Alert Level 3. Although the country is preparing for a possible move to Alert Level 2, people are urged to follow the rules for Alert Level 3. "Slackening off now only gives COVID-19 unnecessary opportunities to re-establish itself in New Zealand," said the Ministry of Health.

A further review and Alert Level decision will be made by New Zealand government on Monday.