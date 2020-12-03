Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 174,500

Brazil's COVID-19 death toll reached 174,515 on Wednesday, after 698 more patients died in the last 24 hours, the country's health ministry said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, tests detected 49,863 new infections, bringing the total tally to 6,436,650.

Brazil has the world's second deadliest outbreak, behind only the United States, and the third-highest number of COVID-19 infections.

Sao Paulo, the epicenter of the pandemic in the country, has registered a total of 42,456 deaths and 1,259,704 cases.