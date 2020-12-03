Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 174,500
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll reached 174,515 on Wednesday, after 698 more patients died in the last 24 hours, the country's health ministry said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Meanwhile, tests detected 49,863 new infections, bringing the total tally to 6,436,650.
Brazil has the world's second deadliest outbreak, behind only the United States, and the third-highest number of COVID-19 infections.
Sao Paulo, the epicenter of the pandemic in the country, has registered a total of 42,456 deaths and 1,259,704 cases.
Latest
UN office announces agenda of special session of General Assembly on COVID-19 initiated by Azerbaijani president
Azerbaijan gains brilliant victory by liberating its lands - Chairman of National Congress of Azerbaijanis of Georgia
Turkey to continue providing all kinds of assistance to Azerbaijan - Turkish Minister of National Defense
Building for Turkish-Russian joint monitoring center under construction - Turkish Minister of National Defense
Trilateral statement on Karabakh to contribute to long-term peace in region - Kazakhstan's President