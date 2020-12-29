Oxygen pipeline installation work in Rajouri's govt medical college to be completed in 2 weeks

Other News 29 December 2020 10:10 (UTC+04:00)
Oxygen pipeline installation work in Rajouri's govt medical college to be completed in 2 weeks

The installation work of the manifold oxygen pipeline system at the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu's Rajouri will be completed in the next two weeks, said Dr Kuldeep Singh.

"The proposal for the manifold gas pipeline has been underway for one year. Due to the increasing number of COVID patients in the district, the commissioner and the advisor have given a special grant to the hospital. The pipeline work is almost finished and expected to be operationalised within two weeks. It will be benefited to the COVID patients as well as general surgery patients," Dr Singh said while talking to ANI.

"An oxygen generation plant has also been started," he added.

The work of upgradation of a medical oxygen plant and centralised oxygen supply in many wards of GMC in Jammu was initiated in 2019.

Mushtaq Ahmad a resident of Rajouri said,"The development work has picked up the speed. The oxygen plant has almost completed we wish that it will start soon. After that, a hospital of 200 beds is being built. Earlier only one person can use oxygen at a time which is difficult sometimes to handle many emergency cases."

"A huge number of patients now come to GMC for their treatment. Earlier we used to face difficulties in carrying cylinders with patients and patients who were in need of oxygen used to go to Jammu for their treatment. But now patients here will not face such issues," said Aslam Malik a technician of GMC.

"Earlier, the GMC was lacking in facilities but today each bed is facilitated with oxygen pipeline. We are thankful to the government and medical administration," said Mohammed Shabab, a visiter in the hospital.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Multifunctional tourist complex to be created in Kazakhstan’s Turkestan
Multifunctional tourist complex to be created in Kazakhstan’s Turkestan
Iran, Afghanistan stress expansion of tourism
Iran, Afghanistan stress expansion of tourism
Number of Azerbaijani citizens traveling abroad in 11M2020 plunges
Number of Azerbaijani citizens traveling abroad in 11M2020 plunges
Loading Bars
Latest
Several more Azerbaijani companies may resume export of tomatoes to Russia Economy 10:51
Kazakhstan's Agricultural Ministry unveils volume of digitalized services Business 10:49
Indian Army Chief Naravane begins three-day visit of South Korea Other News 10:36
Uzbekistan approves concept for dev’t of open data sector for 2021-2025 Uzbekistan 10:32
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 29 Finance 10:24
Iran’s Research Institute of Petroleum Industry opens tender to buy equipment Tenders 10:22
India will overtake Japan in 2030 to be world's 3rd biggest economy: Report Other News 10:22
Iran reveals data on loans for agricultural machinery in Sistan and Baluchestan Province Finance 10:20
SOCAR's Bursagas starts gas supplies to more districts in Turkey Oil&Gas 10:20
Iranian currency rates for December 29 Finance 10:15
Kazakhstan’s Volkovgeology JSC exploring venture to buy pipes via tender Tenders 10:11
Bulk of liabilities in Azerbaijan's banking sector falls on deposits Finance 10:11
Oxygen pipeline installation work in Rajouri's govt medical college to be completed in 2 weeks Other News 10:10
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for December 29 Uzbekistan 10:09
Azerbaijan Insurers Association talks new plans for 2021 Finance 10:06
Azerbaijani cloud technologies developing rapidly - AzInTelecom LLC ICT 10:00
Azerbaijan reveals methanol exports for 11M2020 Business 09:57
SOCAR comes up with lowest bid for LNG supply to Pakistan in February 2021 Oil&Gas 09:56
Azerbaijan shows footage from Ikinji Aghaly village of Zangilan district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 09:54
Iran plans to renovate motorcycle fleet to prevent air pollution Transport 09:48
Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss current situation in region Politics 09:41
Iranian president discusses coronavirus vaccine Society 09:41
Azerbaijan shares data on energy exports for 11M2020 Oil&Gas 09:41
Iran’s export of non-oil goods from Chazabeh border underway Business 08:51
Mexico electricity outage leaves 10.3 million temporarily without power Other News 08:31
Turkey condemned violation of ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh by Armenia Politics 08:10
U.S. House overrides Trump's veto of defense bill US 08:05
Income tax exemption to be extended for six months in Georgia Georgia 07:30
External debt of Kyrgyzstan exceeds 60% of GDP Kyrgyzstan 07:29
Credit profile of Georgia supported by its track record of high economic growth - Moody Business 07:01
Iran to inaugurate eight petrochemical projects by March Business 06:22
Brazil's COVID-19 cases top 7.5 mln Other News 05:39
Azerbaijan's foreign trade balance remains positive Business 05:01
France reports 363 COVID-19 deaths in one day, new lockdown feared Europe 04:27
Coronavirus variant from South Africa found in Japan Other News 03:29
New coronavirus strains to become challenge for healthcare in 2021 - WHO Director-General Other News 02:58
U.S. to allow small drones to fly over people at night US 02:24
WHO documents over 441,000 COVID-19 cases worldwide in past 24 hours Other News 01:45
Biden says many U.S. national security agencies have been 'hollowed out' US 01:01
Nord Stream 2 segment in German exclusive economic zone completed Oil&Gas 00:25
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets Finance 28 December 23:59
Turkey to receive coronavirus vaccine from China before Thursday, Erdogan says Turkey 28 December 23:45
Georgian textile enterprise Ajara Textile builds new textile factory in Rustavi Construction 28 December 23:35
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on Dec.29 Oil&Gas 28 December 23:34
Chief of police of Shusha city appointed Society 28 December 23:28
Israel, Morocco discuss economic collaborations after peace deal Israel 28 December 22:49
Turkey, UK to sign free trade agreement on Tuesday, Erdogan says Turkey 28 December 22:17
Republic of Korea provides humanitarian aid to Georgia Georgia 28 December 22:04
Kazakhstan welcomes Trade and Cooperation Agreement between EU and UK Kazakhstan 28 December 21:55
Iran's COVID-19 death toll lower than predicted: Minister Society 28 December 21:54
UK records highest daily increase in coronavirus cases Europe 28 December 21:22
Azerbaijan’s volume of exported gas increases Oil&Gas 28 December 20:51
Azerbaijan entrusts organizing of gas supply to new structure Economy 28 December 20:49
GUAM holds another meeting chaired by Azerbaijani FM Politics 28 December 20:25
MoU to be signed between GUAM and Drug Enforcement Administration - MFA Politics 28 December 20:24
Azerbaijan discloses list of servicemen who died as martyrs in second Karabakh war Politics 28 December 20:05
Azerbaijan joins COVAX initiative with contribution - minister Politics 28 December 19:46
Azerbaijan transferring GUAM chairmanship to Georgia Economy 28 December 19:24
Azerbaijan reports 772 new COVID-19 cases, 3,048 recoveries Society 28 December 18:57
GUAM can benefit from new realities in region - Azerbaijani FM Politics 28 December 18:54
Azerbaijan's Agricultural Ministry to fund purchase of machines, equipment Business 28 December 18:11
Iran implementing projects to boost its tourism sector Business 28 December 18:03
Oil rises to touch $52 after Trump signs aid bill Oil&Gas 28 December 17:59
Azerbaijan simplifies procedure for creating agricultural production cooperatives Economy 28 December 17:57
Azerbaijan discloses total assets of local banks Finance 28 December 17:53
Azerbaijan always pays attention to participants of Karabakh war - Defense Ministry (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 28 December 17:52
Lebanon secures COVID-19 vaccines for 20% of its citizens - health minister Arab World 28 December 17:47
Georgia eyes to sign contract with Chinese Sinohydro for East-West highway construction Construction 28 December 17:42
Turkmenbashi Oil Refineries opens tender for purchase of gasoline Tenders 28 December 17:42
President of Afghanistan congratulates Azerbaijani counterpart Politics 28 December 17:41
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy batteries via tender Tenders 28 December 17:40
Iran’s South Pars Gas Company discloses production data of its refinery Oil&Gas 28 December 17:30
Multifunctional tourist complex to be created in Kazakhstan’s Turkestan Business 28 December 17:23
Azerbaijan's metro specialists master new technological process of train repair Transport 28 December 17:21
Turkmen company supplies spare parts for construction of TAPI gas pipeline Oil&Gas 28 December 17:15
Iran's Opal Parsian Sangan Company to build plant for production of iron ore concentrate Business 28 December 17:06
Energo-Pro Georgia eyes to increase electricity tariff Oil&Gas 28 December 17:02
KAMAZ in Turkmenistan opens tender for construction of service centers Tenders 28 December 17:02
Status of energy projects in Uzbekistan for 2020 Oil&Gas 28 December 16:55
Tender to attract office overhaul services launched in Baku Tenders 28 December 16:55
Armenia does not intend to take steps to punish perpetrators - Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 December 16:55
COVID-19 boosts pharmaceuticals production volumes in Kazakhstan Business 28 December 16:52
Iran trying to diversify its economic ties Business 28 December 16:48
Azerbaijan shows footage from Isagli village of Jabrayil district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 28 December 16:46
Azerbaijani TV channels to start broadcasting in Karabakh soon ICT 28 December 16:42
Security of Azerbaijan's borders must be ensured within int'l law measures - Turkish FM Politics 28 December 16:38
President Aliyev views work done on renovated section of Baku-Guba-Russia state border highway, attends inauguration of section of highway-part of North-South transport corridor (PHOTO) Politics 28 December 16:36
Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarters to take part in Narmab dam impoundment Business 28 December 16:29
Georgia reveals volume of exported hazelnuts Business 28 December 16:27
Iran expected to purchase COVID-19 vaccine via Swiss financial channel Society 28 December 16:19
Unstable epidemiological situation due to COVID-19 remaining in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 28 December 16:16
Fishery dev't support program to be launched in Kazakhstan's Karaganda Business 28 December 16:10
Kazakhstan forecasts annual decrease in cargo transportation through its seaports Transport 28 December 16:07
Coronavirus vaccination in Azerbaijan to be VAT-free Society 28 December 16:04
Georgia sees significant increase in apple export Business 28 December 16:03
UK says to sign free trade deal with Turkey on Tuesday Turkey 28 December 15:56
Azerbaijan's Agrarian Procurement & Supply chooses financial reporting auditor Business 28 December 15:54
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 28 December 15:52
Data of offshore oil, gas contracts in Turkmenistan for December 2020 Oil&Gas 28 December 15:49
Armenia destroyed all historical monuments in Irevan fortress - ANAS Society 28 December 15:49
All news