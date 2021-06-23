Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 5.25 mln: Africa CDC

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 5,255,354 as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stands at 138,749 while 4,658,095 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the highest COVID-19 cases in Africa, at 1,843,572, while Morocco, in northern Africa, reported 527,174 cases as of Wednesday, it was noted.

In terms of confirmed cases, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.