UN Security Council to discuss North Korea's missile tests on September 30
The United Nations Security Council will discuss North Korean's missile tests at a meeting on Thursday according to the meeting's agenda published on the United Nations website, Trend reports citing TASS.
Consultations will take place behind closed doors. The meeting's agenda includes nuclear non-proliferation and the North Korea issue.
On September 28, Pyongyang test-launched a new hypersonic missile called Hwasong-8.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
European Gymnastics President Farid Gayibov to face Japanese Morinari Watanabe in next FIG President elections
Restoration of transportation links to bring long-term economic benefit to South Caucasus - Belarusian ambassador
Azerbaijani National Anthem to be performed at monument openings for Second Karabakh War Heroes in foreign countries
Director of National Gymnastics Arena in Baku talks conditions created for athletes, spectators (VIDEO)
Co-op between Turkey and Russia - serious assurance of stability between Azerbaijan, Armenia - Russian Putin
Strengthening political ties between Azerbaijan, Georgia is important for whole region - President Aliyev