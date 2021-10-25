Hurricane Rick edges closer to Mexican coast north of Acapulco

Hurricane Rick edged slowly closer to Mexico's Pacific coast on Sunday, expected to unleash heavy rains north of the beach resort of Acapulco late in the evening, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Rick was packing maximum sustained winds near 85 miles (140 km) per hour with strong gusts as it moved northward at about 3 miles (6 km) per hour.

The storm was located 130 miles (210 km) south of the beach city of Zihuatanejo in Guerrero state.

The NHC estimated that Rick will strengthen as it draws closer to the coast and bring "life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds" along a stretch of coastline from Tecpan de Galeana in Guerrero, just north of Acapulco, to Punta San Telmo in Michoacan.