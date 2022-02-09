Sri Lankans increasingly recognise India as a true, reliable friend, says GL Peiris

The people of Sri Lanka “increasingly recognise” that India is a true friend that Sri Lanka can rely on at all times, Foreign Minister G.L. Peiris has said, thanking India for the $ 2.4 billion assistance at a “critical juncture” for the island nation in the midst of an economic crisis.

Mr. Peiris on Tuesday concluded his two-day visit to New Delhi, where he met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. His visit coincides with India releasing urgent financial assistance to Sri Lanka since the beginning of this year, including a $400 million currency swap, a $500 million loan deferment, a Line of Credit for $500 million for fuel imports and another $ 1 billion currently under negotiation.

Particular attention was drawn to the energy security of Sri Lanka, a statement issued by Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, referring to the recently signed Trincomalee Oil Tank Farm agreement, that Mr. Peiris said, signalled “a closer integration between the two countries, resulting in substantial benefits; a win-win situation for both”.