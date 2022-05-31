Veyseloglu Group of Companies Honoured in Deloitte’s Prestigious Business Contest (PHOTO)

Veyseloglu Group of Companies (VGC) has been unveiled as one of the winners of Best Managed Companies competition organised by Deloitte, the world’s largest professional services firms. Best Managed Companies is a leading business awards programme, recognising excellence in Azerbaijani-owned companies. The contest was supported by Pasha Bank, Azerbaijan State Economic University, British Business Group and the Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (ITV).

Each year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies across the world undergo a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices – strategy, execution, culture and governance/financials. Only a few are awarded with this prestigious designation in their respective countries. This was the first ever such contest held by Deloitte in Azerbaijan.

The Best Managed Companies competition distinguishes successful private companies for how well they're run, what they've achieved, the contributions they make – and the people who make it all possible. Veyseloglu Group of Companies takes an immense pride in the fact that its efforts to build a transparent corporate governance system, as well as effective business processes, have been recognised by the independent jury and the wider business community.

Veyseloglu Group of Companies is a multi-faceted business that encompasses various spheres of the FMCG sector. Employing over 19,500 people, it’s involved in all stages of the supply chain, from distribution, to production and retail. Over the last decade, it has invested over 222 million manats into the local economy. VGC is inspired by who they are and where they’ve come from to build a company that fuels economic growth and generates value for the communities.