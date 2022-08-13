China's Hainan reports 3,315 confirmed COVID-19 cases in latest resurgence

South China's Hainan Province has registered 3,315 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3,084 asymptomatic ones since the province's current resurgence began on Aug. 1, local authorities said at a press briefing on Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The COVID-19 situation in Hainan's coastal resort city of Sanya continues to develop rapidly, and the epidemic situation in Hainan's cities and counties, including Danzhou and Lingshui, is in the development stage, according to the provincial COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters.

As of 6 a.m. Saturday, eight COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital after recovery in Hainan.

As of 6 a.m. Saturday, 7,321 visitors stranded in Sanya left by plane, and 1,514 visitors stranded in Haikou, the provincial capital, left by plane.