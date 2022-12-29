Brazil's public security force to safeguard Lula's presidential inauguration

Brazil's Ministry of Justice and Public Security has authorized the deployment of the National Public Security Force to safeguard the presidential inauguration of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva slated for Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The force, an elite group comprising various public safety forces, including military and civilian police, will be deployed until Monday in light of "threats from groups opposing the incoming government."

Organizers of the inauguration ceremony expect some 300,000 people to attend the ceremony at the Ministries Esplanade in the capital Brasilia.

Supporters of outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro have been protesting the results of the Oct. 30 runoff that handed Lula victory.

One man identified as George Washington de Oliveira Sousa, 54, was arrested on Saturday for planting a bomb at the international airport in Brasilia. He told police his plan was to "spark chaos...to provoke chaos to prevent the inauguration," local media reported.