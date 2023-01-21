Large-scale protests accompanied by police violence being held in France (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. Large-scale protests related to the proposed pension reforms are taking place in France, Trend reports.

In Lyon, Bordeaux, Marseille and Toulouse, train drivers, public sector workers and refinery workers also joined the protests.

Clashes took place between police and protesters in Paris, with dozens of them arrested.

During nationwide strikes against plans to raise the pension age in France, on January 19 more than a million people joined the protests on the streets of Paris and other French cities.

French trade unions have announced that the strikes and protests will continue throughout January. They announced another major protest on January 31.

Due to protests, work of public transport has been disrupted, and many schools have been closed.