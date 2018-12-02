Putin, Trump unlikely to meet in near future: Kremlin

2 December 2018 02:44 (UTC+04:00)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. leader Donald Trump are unlikely to hold talks in the near future after the latter canceled their scheduled meeting in Argentina, the Kremlin said Saturday, Xinhua reported.

The Russian and the U.S. administrations were in contact after Trump called off his meeting with Putin on Thursday, but the two sides reached no agreement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted by Russian media as saying.

However, Putin and Trump had a brief contact on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Peskov confirmed, giving no details of their conversation.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Pompeo condemns Iran missile test
US 03:15
President Erdogan meets with Trump and Putin at G20 summit in Argentina
Turkey 1 December 22:55
Pompeo accuses Iran of ballistic missile test launch, violating UNSC ban
Politics 1 December 21:19
US office contacted Kremlin after canceled Putin-Trump meeting
US 1 December 20:44
President Aliyev expresses condolences to Donald Trump, George Walker Bush
Politics 1 December 15:14
Russia to implement two projects for $1.8M in Uzbekistan, more may come
Economy 1 December 15:02
Latest
Pompeo condemns Iran missile test
US 03:15
I will be PM to take Britain out of EU, says UK's May
Other News 02:00
Lagarde warns G20 leaders that trade tensions threaten global economy
Other News 01:23
Japan's Abe urges UK PM May to avoid 'no deal' Brexit
Other News 00:44
Summit backs WTO reform ahead of Trump, Xi trade talks
World 00:03
Saudi Crown Prince meets U.N. Secretary General on the sidelines of G20
Arab World 1 December 23:27
President Erdogan meets with Trump and Putin at G20 summit in Argentina
Turkey 1 December 22:55
Wanted terrorist killed in Pakistan, hostages rescued: army
Other News 1 December 22:24
Bank cards may become thing of the past for Azerbaijan
Economy 1 December 21:49