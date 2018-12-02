Putin, Trump unlikely to meet in near future: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. leader Donald Trump are unlikely to hold talks in the near future after the latter canceled their scheduled meeting in Argentina, the Kremlin said Saturday, Xinhua reported.

The Russian and the U.S. administrations were in contact after Trump called off his meeting with Putin on Thursday, but the two sides reached no agreement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted by Russian media as saying.

However, Putin and Trump had a brief contact on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Peskov confirmed, giving no details of their conversation.

