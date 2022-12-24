Death toll from fire at illegal nursing home in Russia’s Kemerovo rises to 20

The number of people who died in a fire in an illegal nursing home in Russia’s Kemerovo, Western Siberia region, rose to 20, emergency services said on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"At the site of the fire, rescuers continue to work on the rubble in conditions of low air temperature. According to the latest data, 20 people died," the department said.

It was reported earlier that at least 13 people died in the fire. A criminal case under the article on causing death by negligence was initiated following the fire.