Ankara offers Tehran to launch joint operations against PKK: defense minister

12 June 2018 15:57 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey offered Iran to launch joint military operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist group, National Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli said, Turkish media reported June 12.

Despite that Iran treats the fight against the PKK positively, the parties haven’t reached an agreement on joint actions regarding the terrorist group so far, Canikli noted.

Earlier, Canikli said that Turkish Armed Forces won’t leave Iraq in order to ensure security of Turkey’s borders.

On June 11, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkish Armed Forces launched a new military operation in northern Iraq.

He stressed that the Turkish Air Force, using 20 aircraft, destroyed 14 bases of the PKK terrorists in northern Iraq.

"Turkey is determined to fight PKK," Erdogan said.

Meanwhile, Spokesman and Deputy Chairman of the Turkish ruling Justice and Development Party Mahir Unal said the Turkish authorities have repeatedly stated that military operations against PKK militants in northern Iraq may start at any moment.

The conflict between Turkey and PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted for more than 25 years claiming more than 40,000 lives. PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

---

Azernews Newspaper
