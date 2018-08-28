Turkish Armed Forces to continue fighting terrorism – defense minister

28 August 2018 11:29 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish Armed Forces will continue fighting terrorism, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said, Turkish media reported Aug. 28.

Akar noted that the protection of national interests, preservation of the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Turkey is priority for the country’s Armed Forces.

He also stressed that the people of Turkey trust their army.

The conflict between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist group, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

---

