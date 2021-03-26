Turkey registers more than 28 731 new coronavirus cases
Turkey reported 28 731 new coronavirus cases and 157 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data, Trend reports citing Hurriyet.
The new cases include 1 210 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 3,12 million.
As many as 19 186 people recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 2 900 829, while the death toll climbed to 30 619.
An additional 222 753 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 37 million.
The number of patients in critical condition stands at 1 790.
Latest
Turkish-Russian center for control over ceasefire in Karabakh created conditions for reaching mutually acceptable decisions - Foreign Ministry
South Korean defence minister to witness para jumping display in Agra, discuss projects during 3-day India visit
Press-conference titled “Significance of peace and trust in modern world” was held in the MFA of Turkmenistan
Iran's saffron production affected by lack of access to big markets - Iranian National Saffron Council