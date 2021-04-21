Turkey extends short-term work pay scheme until June

Turkey 21 April 2021 21:54 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey extends short-term work pay scheme until June

Turkey is extending the wage support program for employees of companies that have been hit by the coronavirus outbreak for another three months, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Wednesday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The short-term work allowance, under which people were receiving two-thirds of their salary, expired as of the end of March and businesses have been calling for its extension.

The allowance will now be continued from April through June and will be applicable to all industries, Erdogan said in a statement.

The government this month reinstated measures and tightened restrictions on movement and gatherings because of rising infections, less than a month after easing them and just before the summer tourism season, the main source of foreign currency revenue.

The country returned to full nationwide weekend lockdowns throughout the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which started on April 13 and will end on May 13.

Cafes and restaurants operated at half-capacity until Ramadan began and shifted to delivery and take-outs throughout the month.

At its peak, over 3 million people were benefiting from the short-term work allowance and 1.3 million continued to do so before the scheme expired as of the end of March.

Under the allowance, the government has been paying 60% of staff salaries. Around TL 32 billion ($3.8 billion) has been extended for some 3.7 million employees under the scheme since March 2020, including TL 27 billion throughout last year and TL 5 billion in the first two months of this year.

Erdoğan Wednesday also said the value-added tax (KDV) discounts in the tourism industry due to expire by the end of May have been extended for another month.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Review of Georgia's exports to China
Review of Georgia's exports to China
EU provides more details on projects supporting in Georgian energy sector
EU provides more details on projects supporting in Georgian energy sector
Geostat reveals data on China's exports to Georgia
Geostat reveals data on China's exports to Georgia
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Turkey extends short-term work pay scheme until June Turkey 21:54
Uzbekistan Airways plans to discontinue flights to nine countries Uzbekistan 21:52
Review of Georgia's exports to China Business 21:46
Azerbaijani banks greatly expand mortgage lending volume - CBA Finance 21:46
EU provides more details on projects supporting in Georgian energy sector Business 21:35
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on April 24 Oil&Gas 21:35
Extension of contract for dev't of gold-bearing deposit approved in Azerbaijan Business 21:34
Geostat reveals data on China's exports to Georgia Business 21:34
UK records another 2,396 coronavirus cases, 22 deaths Europe 21:05
Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center to discuss need for human rights advocacy Society 20:18
Armenia demonstrates fascism in relation to historical monuments - Azerbaijani State Committee Politics 20:05
Karabakh ceasefire agreement signed, time to move forward - Commissioner for Human Rights Politics 19:18
Some Russian airlines receive permission to make regular flights to Azerbaijan Transport 19:11
View of Azerbaijan's liberated territories horrifying - Belarus ambassador Politics 18:46
Execution of memorandum on improving insurance literacy starts in Azerbaijan Finance 18:17
Uzbekneftegaz completes drilling operations on several wells Oil&Gas 18:09
Number of transactions at Uzbek Commodity Exchange for 1Q2021 increases Uzbekistan 17:58
EIB to assist Uzbekistan in developing credit line for project in Aral Sea region Uzbekistan 17:56
Longest tunnel in Iran to be opened by end of spring Transport 17:56
WB expresses readiness to provide digital transformation support to Azerbaijan Finance 17:55
Iran creating water trading market Oil&Gas 17:54
Volume of credit investments in Azerbaijan's economy declines Finance 17:51
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 17:49
WB predicts fall in gold prices in 2021 Business 17:49
Kazakhstan to establish new mobile operator ICT 17:46
Exports markets demonstrate growing demand for Georgian medications Business 17:44
Kazakhstan talks ongoing work to open CLAAS agricultural vehicles' assembly plant Business 17:37
Turkmenistan's Turkmenbashi refinery to launch production of Jet A-1 aviation fuel Oil&Gas 17:32
Uzbekistan, Latvia consider prospects for co-op in ICT ICT 17:29
Azerbaijan shows footage from Bash Garvand village of Aghdam district (VIDEO) Politics 17:28
Postal operators of Azerbaijan, Turkey launch money transfer service at favorable tariffs Economy 17:23
India’s crosses a Landmark with Cumulative Vaccination Coverage more than 13 Crores Other News 17:18
SOCAR Ukraine bidding for Odessa Port Plant’s tender Oil&Gas 17:17
London Bridge station reopens after suspicious item investigated Europe 17:17
Uzbek-Korean JSC announces tender for transport services Tenders 17:16
PM Modi to address virtual Leaders' Summit on Climate tomorrow Other News 17:16
Turkmenistan's Turkmengeology opens tender for purchase of equipment Tenders 17:10
Delayed tourism recovery affects Georgian economic growth forecast Business 17:09
India gets elected to three UN ECOSOC bodies Other News 17:07
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of chemical products Tenders 17:04
UK extends G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting invite to India Other News 17:03
Kazakhstan’s national postal service operator to buy spares via tender Tenders 17:03
Georgia prepares for UN Food Systems Summit 2021 Business 16:56
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Apr. 21 Society 16:55
Azerbaijan confirms 2,075 more COVID-19 cases, 2,480 recoveries Society 16:46
Iran Khodro declares amount of money to be saved Business 16:45
IRICA discloses details of Iran’s trade turnover with neighboring countries Business 16:44
Turkey reveals volume of goods received at Bandirma port in 2M2021 Turkey 16:44
Georgian commercial banks see increase in profits Business 16:40
Industrial parks will also operate in Karabakh zone - President Aliyev Politics 16:38
COVID-19 stalls launch of direct flights between Kazakhstan, US - ambassador Transport 16:36
European countries to resume J&J COVID vaccine deliveries Europe 16:34
Azerbaijan discloses volume of vehicles assembled at Ganja Automobile Plant Transport 16:32
Dutch Stone City Energy to build TPP in Uzbekistan’s Surkhandarya region Oil&Gas 16:23
WB names amount of allocations to countries against COVID-19 Finance 16:17
Carbamide production in Azerbaijan to grow, WB forecasts Business 16:17
Baku Stock Exchange holds auction on placement of CBA short-term notes Finance 16:17
Turkmenistan's gas compressor plant contributes gas supply to oil wells Oil&Gas 16:15
Eurasian Development Bank to support hospitals construction in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 16:14
Number of Kazakh companies increases in Turkey Turkey 16:12
Turkey unveils volume of cargo shipment through Kocaeli port Turkey 16:08
Onion exports from Georgia up, while imports decrease Business 16:08
Azerbaijan's Ganja Automobile Plant looks to enter markets of EAEU, neighboring countries Transport 16:07
TCO talks release of excess amount pollutants at Kazakhstan’s Tengiz field Oil&Gas 16:07
Azerbaijan eyes to introduce biometric e-signature system ICT 16:04
Verizon loses more-than-expected wireless subscribers US 15:52
Pace of Turkmen industry dev’t accelerating Business 15:46
Volume of Azerbaijan's 1Q2021 oil export to Spain disclosed Oil&Gas 15:45
Austria increases import of Turkish-made chemicals Turkey 15:44
Silk Way West Airlines named ‘Cargo Airline of the Year 2020’ Society 15:40
Turkey's 1Q2021 furniture export to Austria shows increase Turkey 15:32
Turkey's furniture export to Iran up Turkey 15:31
WB says global coal prices to jump in 2021 Business 15:30
Cost of electricity imports to Georgia increase Oil&Gas 15:30
Iran's Jam Petrochemical Complex sees increase in sales Business 15:30
Ukrainian Bees Airline plans to carry out Kyiv - Tbilisi - Kyiv flights Transport 15:29
Azerbaijani state budget receipts through State Customs Committee exceed forecasts Finance 15:29
Israel and UK consider green travel corridor Israel 15:21
Chanel loses European court fight in trademark dispute with Huawei Europe 15:18
Azerbaijan records decrease in lending to communications, transport sector Finance 15:16
US committed to help diversify economic opportunities for people of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 15:13
101-year-old Malaysian INA veteran honoured Other News 15:06
Roaming tariffs to be decreased within Eastern Partnership over next 5 years – deputy minister Economy 14:59
Kazakhstan increases exports to UK Business 14:55
Iran receives part of its frozen funds from S.Korea to purchase COVID-19 vaccine Finance 14:53
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV opens tender to buy batteries Tenders 14:53
Russia played major role in stopping armed conflict in Karabakh region - Putin Politics 14:47
Turkey reveals cargo shipment volumes via its Tekirdag port Turkey 14:47
Value of Turkish furniture imports by France increases Turkey 14:42
Turkmenistan's import of Turkish electrical goods soars Turkey 14:42
BP announces West Azeri planned maintenance program Oil&Gas 14:40
Passenger cars manufacturing surges in volume in Kazakhstan Transport 14:29
Iran to commission over 100 industrial enterprises in Qom Province Business 14:27
Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit reveals data on production, supply of gas Oil&Gas 14:26
Uzbekneftegaz reveals prices of petrol supplied for exchange trading for Apr. 12-16 Oil&Gas 14:25
PAYSIS names conditions for effectiveness of marketplaces in Azerbaijan Economy 14:21
Uzbekistan, Latvia expanding trade and economic co-op Uzbekistan 14:10
Number of mortgage loans issued by Uzbek commercial banks increased Uzbekistan 14:00
Second container train from China reaches Baku Transport 13:59
Carbon capture capacities to see 250% increase by 2030 Oil&Gas 13:58
All news