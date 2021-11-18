Turkey reports 23,867 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Wednesday confirmed 23,867 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 8,480,986, according to its health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 229 to 74,202, while 28,543 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 358,784 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.