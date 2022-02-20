Erdogan expects to discuss situation around Ukraine with Putin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 20

Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expects to have telephone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the near future to discuss the situation around Ukraine, Turkish Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

"Our president's proposal to organize a meeting between the leaders of Russia and Ukraine is, in fact, the most important and concrete proposal for a way out of this crisis. Our president's attempts to organize such a meeting continue. During our recent visit to Ukraine, he discussed this with President Volodymyr Zelensky. He also raised this issue with Mr. Putin. In the near future, another telephone conversation will take place, during which this issue will be raised again," he said.

Kalin noted that Turkish officials maintain contacts with their Russian counterparts and continue to prepare for the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Turkey.