EU welcomes Turkish-Israeli decision to restore full diplomatic ties

The European Union hailed the recent Turkish-Israeli rapprochement, which led to the decision of mutually appointing ambassadors, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

"I welcome the announcement between Türkiye and Israel to restore full diplomatic ties," EU commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood Oliver Varhelyi said on Twitter.

The remarks came after Türkiye and Israel announced on Wednesday that they will resume diplomatic relations and mutually reappoint ambassadors and consuls.

Varhelyi called the agreement "another milestone strengthening bilateral relations, stabilizing the region and fostering prosperity."

"The EU is ready to support establishing new grounds of cooperation," he added.