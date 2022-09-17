Türkiye reaches agreement with Russia on construction of Akkuyu nuclear power plant - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. An agreement was reached on the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in the province of Mersin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said this, commenting on the construction of the first Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Türkiye, Trend reports.

Erdogan noted that a corresponding agreement was reached at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Samarkand.

"At the moment, [the Russian side] has reached an agreement with the Turkish company IC. The construction of the nuclear power plant will continue with active topics in order to commission the first power unit during 2023," the president said.