Turkish president approves protocol on Finland's membership in NATO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has approved protocol on Finland's membership in NATO, Trend reports citing Resmi Gazete.

Earlier, the Parliament of Türkiye approved a bill to ratify a protocol on Finland’s accession to NATO.

Therefore, Finland has obtained legal grounds for joining the alliance.

Finland's NATO membership protocol was signed on July 5, 2022 in Brussels.

Previously, Finland received support in this regard from 29 NATO member countries, and Türkiye was the remaining NATO member to approve Helsinki’s bid.