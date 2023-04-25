Turkish defense minister, intelligence chief pay visit to Moscow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar and Head of Turkish National Intelligence Agency (MIT) Hakan Fidan are on an official visit to Russian Moscow in connection with the four-party meeting between Türkiye, Russia, Syria, and Iran, Trend reports with reference to TurkicWorld.

As the source says, it is expected that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Syria's Defense Minister Ali Mahmoud Abbas, and Mohammad-Reza Gharaei Ashtiani, Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics of Iran, will also take part in the meeting.

According to the information, within the framework of the meeting, Akar will also hold bilateral meetings.

To note, a trilateral meeting was held on December 28 last year in Moscow with the participation of the defense ministers and the intelligence chiefs of Türkiye, Russia, and Syria.