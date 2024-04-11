UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinal matches start today

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. The 1/4 finals of the UEFA Europa Conference League start today, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The first matches of the quarterfinals will be held in a single day.

Fenerbahce will face Olympiacos in Greece, while Viktoria Plzeň will face Fiorentina at home.

In England, the representatives of the Big Five countries - Aston Villa and LOSC Lille - will meet.

Greek PAOK is to play away with Belgian Club Brugge.

The return matches will take place on April 18.

Conference League

1/4 finals, first games

April 11, 20:45 (GMT+4)

Olympiacos - Fenerbahce

Viktoria Plzeň - Fiorentina

Club Brugge - PAOK

Aston Villa - LOSC Lille

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel