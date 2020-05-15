Lockheed awarded $904.8M to make MH-60Rs for U.S., India

Lockheed Martin was awarded a $904.8 million contract modification Thursday for the production and delivery of MH-60R Seahawk maritime aircraft for the United States and for the government of India, according to the Pentagon, Trend reports citing Upi.

Under the contract, Lockheed will produce and delivery three MH-60Rs to the U.S. Navy and 21 MH-60Rs to the government of India.

The MH-60R Seahawk is a multi-mission Navy helicopter jointly built by Lockheed and Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. and used for combat duty as well as high-risk rescues.

In January Lockheed was awarded a $2.3 billion contract for parts maintenance for MH-60R and MH-60S helicopters for the U.S. Navy.

Just over half the work on the contract will be performed in Owego, N.Y., with other parts being performed in Stratford, Conn., and Troy, Ala.

Fiscal 2020 Navy funds for aircraft procurement in the amount of $113.1 million and $791.7 million in Foreign Military Sales funds will be obligated at the time of the award.