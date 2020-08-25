Tesla's Musk hints of battery capacity jump ahead of industry event

US 25 August 2020 11:35 (UTC+04:00)
Tesla's Musk hints of battery capacity jump ahead of industry event

Tesla Inc’s chief executive Elon Musk has suggested the U.S. electric carmaker may be able to mass produce longer-life batteries with 50% more energy density in three to four years, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

“400 Wh/kg *with* high cycle life, produced in volume (not just a lab) is not far. Probably 3 to 4 years,” Musk tweeted on Monday ahead of its anticipated “Battery Day” event where Tesla is expected to reveal how it has improved its battery performance.

Researchers have said the energy density of Panasonic’s “2170” batteries used in Tesla’s Model 3 is around 260Wh/kg, meaning a 50% jump from the current energy density which is key to achieving a longer driving range.

Tesla said its Battery Day will take place on the same day as its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders on Sept. 22.

The electric car manufacturer also showed a background image where a number of dots are clustered in line formations, sparking speculation among media and fans about what it will reveal at the event. (here)

South Korean battery expert Park Chul-wan said the image may hint at “silicon nanowire anode,” a breakthrough technology which can potentially increase both battery energy density and battery life sharply.

Panasonic Corp earlier told Reuters that it plans to boost the energy density of the original “2170” battery cells it supplies to Tesla by 20% in five years.

Tesla is also working with China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd to introduce a new low-cost, long-life battery in its Model 3 sedan in China later this year or early next year, with the batteries designed to last for a million miles of use, Reuters reported in May.

A very “limited number of stockholders” will be able to attend the Sept. 22 events due to pandemic-related restrictions, Tesla said, and a lottery will be held to select attendees.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Eurogas: LNG and pipeline gas complement each other in Europe
Eurogas: LNG and pipeline gas complement each other in Europe
Criminal case against Azerbaijan's ex-ambassador to Serbia transferred to Prosecutor General's Office (UPDATE)
Criminal case against Azerbaijan's ex-ambassador to Serbia transferred to Prosecutor General's Office (UPDATE)
France reduces imports of oil and petroleum products from Azerbaijan
France reduces imports of oil and petroleum products from Azerbaijan
Loading Bars
Latest
Iran’s Sefid Dasht Steel Company boosts its production Business 12:30
China's seven-month import of electrical goods from Turkey down Business 12:30
Eurogas: LNG and pipeline gas complement each other in Europe Oil&Gas 12:30
IUCN talks about Turkmenistan's measures to improve environmental protection Turkmenistan 12:16
Iran talks about its foreign trade turnover Business 12:08
Kazakhstan's oil & gas company opens tender for transport services Tenders 12:03
France reduces imports of oil and petroleum products from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 12:03
Russia reports 4,696 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours Russia 12:00
Azerbaijan’s exports of oil and petroleum products to Spain down Oil&Gas 11:54
Greece increases oil & petroleum products’ imports from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 11:45
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets Finance 11:37
Turkey records decrease in cargo, passenger traffic via Adana Airport Transport 11:36
Tesla's Musk hints of battery capacity jump ahead of industry event US 11:35
Oil and petroleum products’ exports from Azerbaijan to EU Oil&Gas 11:35
Criminal case against Azerbaijan's ex-ambassador to Serbia transferred to Prosecutor General's Office Society 11:35
India crosses a crucial milestone in the fight against COVID-19 Other News 11:35
Important enterprises commissioned in Iran Business 11:12
Uzbekistan to promote socio-economic development of country's Kashkadarya region Business 11:10
Georgia reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, 13 recoveries Georgia 11:00
Turkey unveils data on Israeli cargo shipment through its ports amid COVID-19 Transport 10:57
Turkmenistan to conduct comprehensive preparation for winter wheat sowing Business 10:54
Finnair releases cash with Airbus A350 sale-leaseback deal Europe 10:50
Turkey-China trade turnover grows in 1H2020 Business 10:39
Iran discloses details of exports via Isfahan Province Business 10:36
German economy shrank by record 9.7% quarter-on-quarter in second quarter Europe 10:30
Azerbaijan's import of cement from Turkey marginally declines Business 10:28
Demand for Turkish electrical goods on Kazakh markets down Business 10:24
Turkmenistan and UAE discuss possibility of promoting domestic products in foreign markets Business 10:22
Azerbaijani Xalq Bank's liabilities slightly down Finance 10:20
Coronavirus cases count approaches 40,000 in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 10:19
Iran reveals value of carpet exports Business 10:10
China suspends Etihad Airways Shanghai route from August 24 Other News 09:57
Iranian currency rates for August 25 Finance 09:47
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 45 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:35
Foreign investment to be made in Iran's Arvand Free Zone Business 09:33
Oil prices mixed on storm-driven output cuts, rising COVID-19 cases Oil&Gas 09:24
Hotels in Spain struggle to stay afloat: report Tourism 08:55
Rare burial mound with gold and silver artifacts found in Atyrau Kazakhstan 08:32
Switzerland ready to invest in Iran Business 08:04
Kazakhstan’s measures to soften COVID-blow to somewhat make up for GDP slump Business 08:01
Former NATO Commander: if Abkhazia, South Ossetia viewed as frozen conflicts, the door to NATO could open for Georgia Georgia 07:56
Another new radar-equipped ANKA drone joins Turkish naval inventory Turkey 07:49
184 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan over past day Kazakhstan 07:27
Delta set to furlough over 1,900 pilots in October Transport 06:45
Chilean court rejects U.S. extradition bid for arms dealer in 1993 case Other News 05:53
China envoy to Ecuador says fishing vessels follow regulations Other News 04:39
Canada largely wins WTO case in lumber dispute with U.S Finance 03:28
Facebook blocks group of one million critical of Thai monarchy amid government pressure ICT 02:37
Victims of heavy rains in Sudan rise to 84 Other News 01:49
India signs 500 mln USD loan agreement with AIIB for improvement of Mumbai suburban railway Other News 00:52
Kazakhstan's export to Spain down twofold amid COVID-19 Business 24 August 23:51
Georgian invites Chinese workers to implement infrastructural projects Construction 24 August 23:29
Turkey reports 18 deaths, 1,443 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 24 August 23:23
Dutch Wageningen Research Center helps to implement agricultural projects in Uzbekistan Business 24 August 23:11
Export of oil, petroleum products from Azerbaijan to Ukraine in 1H2020 rises Oil&Gas 24 August 23:05
Baikonur Cosmodrome begins final tests of Nauka module before launch to ISS Kazakhstan 24 August 22:39
Investigation about notification of bomb in GPB launched under article of false alarm on terrorism Georgia 24 August 22:04
Germany investigates Porsche over suspected petrol engine manipulation Transport 24 August 21:45
Iran boosts products export to Pakistan via Sistan and Baluchestan Province Business 24 August 21:42
Uzbekistan's demand for Turkish furniture plunges amid COVID-19 Business 24 August 21:41
Embassy: Georgian-Turkish partnership stays comprehensive and promising Business 24 August 21:09
Globally competitive cotton varieties created in Azerbaijan Economy 24 August 21:02
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents equipment seized from captured Armenian officer Society 24 August 20:14
Customs amendments in Azerbaijan aimed to protect economic security Economy 24 August 20:03
Industrial enterprises put into operation in Iran's Zanjan Province Business 24 August 19:36
Important industrial and mining facilities to be commissioned in Iran Business 24 August 19:27
Why IAEA Director-General made his first visit to Tehran? Business 24 August 19:11
ADY Express unveils volume of bitumen delivered from Azerbaijan to Ukraine Transport 24 August 19:03
Iran reveals amount of funds paid to wheat farmers in Markazi Province Business 24 August 19:00
Oil prices should not affect near-term oil and gas investment in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 24 August 19:00
Another person dead from COVID-19 in Georgia Georgia 24 August 18:27
Uzbekistan temporary bans procurement from foreign companies Business 24 August 18:26
Over 5,000 people died from coronavirus in Iran's Tehran Province Society 24 August 18:23
Iran Khodro to deliver more cars to customers Business 24 August 18:21
Phone talk held between speakers of Azerbaijani, Turkish parliaments Politics 24 August 18:18
Share of Czech Republic in Azerbaijan's total import grows Business 24 August 18:08
Kazakhstan's revenues from transporting cargo via internal waters increase Transport 24 August 18:07
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry talks capturing Armenian officer Politics 24 August 18:00
UAE, Israel health ministers agree to enhance cooperation on health Arab World 24 August 17:55
Total harvest of perennial crops in Georgia increases Business 24 August 17:50
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products for sale on August 25 Oil&Gas 24 August 17:47
Iran becomes self-sufficient in gasoline production, Rouhani says Oil&Gas 24 August 17:40
Bahar Azadi gold coin price falls in Iran Finance 24 August 17:32
Iran declares trade turnover with CIS Business 24 August 17:29
Georgian-Israeli company plans to build almond processing plant Business 24 August 17:26
Gas condensate to be used in Thermal Power Plants in Iran Oil&Gas 24 August 17:21
Chinese pharma giant may test new COVID-19 vaccine in Uzbekistan Business 24 August 17:19
Declaration of autumn sowing to begin in Azerbaijan Business 24 August 17:16
Turkmen bank allocating loans for private farming Finance 24 August 17:15
Kazakhstan's export of locally-made goods to Turkmenistan down amid COVID-19 Business 24 August 17:10
Azerbaijani companies broaden their exports Business 24 August 17:08
TPAO will need to set up consortium for newly-discovered gas field in Black Sea Oil&Gas 24 August 17:08
Kazakhstan's oil & gas companies give prompt response in COVID-19 battle Oil&Gas 24 August 17:08
Azerbaijani president extends condolences to Georgian president Politics 24 August 17:05
Azerbaijani president makes phone call to People's Poet Fikrat Goja Society 24 August 17:02
Azerbaijan confirms 111 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 24 August 16:59
Saipem: Installation for Absheron project postponed to Q3 2020 Oil&Gas 24 August 16:56
Exports from Iran's Zanjan Province decrease Business 24 August 16:54
Saipem: Engineering begins for contract on gas lift pipeline to Chirag Oil&Gas 24 August 16:53
UAE’s ANSA Silicon to establish silicon production in Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar Business 24 August 16:50
All news