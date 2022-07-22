U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 90 mln

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States surpassed 90 million on Thursday, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The U.S. COVID-19 case count rose to 90,066,295, with a total of 1,025,796 deaths, as of 1:40 p.m. Eastern Time, the data showed.

The United States remains the nation worst hit by the pandemic, with the world's most cases and deaths.

U.S. COVID-19 caseload reached 50 million on Dec. 13, 2021, crossed 60 million on Jan. 9, 2022, exceeded 70 million on Jan. 21, and surpassed 80 million on March 29.