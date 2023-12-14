Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World
  3. US

US House of Representatives authorizes impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden

US Materials 14 December 2023 10:48 (UTC +04:00)
US House of Representatives authorizes impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden

Follow Trend on

Maryana Ahmadova
Maryana Ahmadova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The US House of Representatives has passed a resolution supporting an impeachment inquiry targeting President Joe Biden, Trend reports.

Along party lines, the Republican-dominated chamber voted 221-212 to endorse the investigation.

This inquiry is scrutinizing whether Joe Biden received improper advantages from the foreign business dealings of his 53-year-old son, Hunter Biden.

This decision came hours after Hunter Biden declined an invitation to testify in a closed-door session.

Latest

Latest

Read more