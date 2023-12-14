US House of Representatives authorizes impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The US House of Representatives has passed a resolution supporting an impeachment inquiry targeting President Joe Biden, Trend reports.

Along party lines, the Republican-dominated chamber voted 221-212 to endorse the investigation.

This inquiry is scrutinizing whether Joe Biden received improper advantages from the foreign business dealings of his 53-year-old son, Hunter Biden.

This decision came hours after Hunter Biden declined an invitation to testify in a closed-door session.