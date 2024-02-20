US proposes alternative bill on Ukraine and Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. US House of Representatives lawmakers Republican Brian Fitzpatrick and Democrat Jared Golden are calling on their colleagues to support an alternative version of the foreign aid bill, the congressmen said in a letter, the congressmen's letter says, Trend reports.

Congressmen noted that without American weapons and ammunition, Ukraine "may fail".

The alternative bill would reportedly provide $66.32 billion to the Defense Department, including about $47 billion for Ukraine, $10 billion for Israel, $5 billion for the Indo-Pacific region, and $2 billion to support U.S. Central Command operations in Middle East.