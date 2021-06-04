Azerbaijan State News Agency appeals to int’l, regional media organizations (UPDATE)

Title Changed:

Details added (first version posted on 17:39)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4

Trend:

The Azerbaijan State News Agency - AZERTAC has appealed to the international and regional media organizations in which it is a member, namely, the News Agencies World Congress (NAWC), The Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA), the European Alliance of News Agencies (EANA), the Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA), the Association of National News Agencies of CIS member countries (ANIA), the Federation of Arab News Agencies (FANA), as well as the management of news agencies as part of these organizations and other international media in connection with the death and injury of local journalists as a result of a mine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district.

"Despite the insistent demand to give the map of mines placed by the Armenian Armed Forces in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation, Armenia in every possible way avoids this and ignores appeals,” the statement said.

“Moreover, Armenian sabotage groups invading the Azerbaijani territory are placing new mines in settlements and on roads,” the statement said.

“As a result of these insidious actions, which are not combined with humanity, civilians are killed and wounded,” the statement said. “Another tragic event occurred on June 4. This time journalists became victims of the Armenian provocation.”

“As a result, three people, namely, cameraman of AzTV channel Siraj Abishov, an employee of AZERTAC news agency Maharram Ibrahimov, deputy representative of the executive power of Kalbajar district in the administrative-territorial district of Susuzlug village Arif Aliyev, were killed,” the statement said. “Four people were wounded and were hospitalized.”

“AZERTAC calls on the heads of the world media outlets, international and regional journalism organizations to firmly condemn Armenia’s ongoing provocative actions and to protest against them,” the statement said.

“This not only is the encroachment on people's lives, but also open terror directed against freedom of speech and the activity of journalists,” the statement said. “We hope that the world media and international journalism organizations do not remain indifferent to this."

“The sabotage and reconnaissance detachments of the Armenian Armed Forces, invading deep into the Azerbaijani territory on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, as well as in the direction of Kalbajar district, have been recently trying to carry out sabotage and reconnaissance operations and provocative terrorist activity aimed at mining roads,” the statement said.

“In accordance with the preliminary version, the journalists were killed as a result of the explosion of mines planted by these saboteurs,” the statement said. “The incident serves as another confirmation of the tragic result of additional attempts to sabotage and mine roads being undertaken by Armenia on the Azerbaijani territory.”

“Various types of mines and other explosive devices placed by Armenia have resulted in the death or injury of more than 120 people during seven months after the end of the war,” the statement said.

"Once again, we urge you to condemn Armenia’s acts that contradict the norms of international law, the deaths of media representatives performing their official duties and civilians as a result of terror, to demonstrate journalistic solidarity," the statement said.