Who really blocks Lachin corridor?

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Allegations of Armenians about the situation around the Lachin corridor are becoming more and more ridiculous. While protests of Azerbaijani non-government organizations in the area of Russian peacekeepers’ temporary deployment in Karabakh are going on for already more than two days, Armenians by all means are trying to convince everyone that those protestors are not really environmentalists, but sort of special agents, or the military, who allegedly blocked the road connecting Armenia with the zone of responsibility Russian peacekeepers.

This is nothing, but a complete nonsense. To figure out what is really going on, one needs just to look at the photos from the post in front of which the protest action is being held. On the left there are Azerbaijani activists, tents, flags of our country. On the right there are barriers, Russian military, weapons, and a little further behind them one can see containers, concrete blocks, heavy equipment, so as to BLOCK the passage.

So who has blocked the Lachin corridor? Several hundreds of civilians or a group of Russian military servicemen who have brought equipment, personnel, and set up modular barracks there? Moreover, why are the Azerbaijani eco-activists holding a protest in front of the post near the city of Shusha? Because a couple of days ago, the commander of the peacekeeping contingent General Volkov, and intruder Ruben Vardanyan disrupted the monitoring of the mineral deposits in Karabakh, which had been previously agreed by the Azerbaijani authorities. And if the monitoring had not been disrupted, if the peacekeepers had not neglected their duties and had not participated in the provocation, then the activists would not have gathered to protest!

If the protestors’ demands had been satisfied, if General Volkov had showed up, the situation would have been resolved much faster and the Russian peacekeepers would not have had to block the Lachin corridor for two days. It's that simple.

Trend’s political news service