"Azpetrol" Company has been nominated as the "Gas Station Network of the Year" (PHOTO)

On December 21, the Caspian Energy Club arranged for the ceremony of awarding the VII International Award "Caspian Business Award 2022".

The nominees of the International Award "Caspian Business Award 2022" were determined based on the results of a survey of executives of companies that are members of the Caspian Energy Club. As a result of the survey, Azpetrol was elected the winner in the category "Gas Station Network of the Year".

The presentation ceremony was attended by heads and representatives of government agencies, and the Caspian Energy Club member companies.

Azpetrol - Always toward development!

Contacts: 957