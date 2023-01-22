Fire breaks out at Park Gusar recreation center, four killed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. A fire broke out at the Park Gusar recreation center, killing four people and injuring six more, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Azerbaijan.

The ministry's hotline "112" received information about a fire in a two-story cottage with a total area of 240 sq.m. on the territory of the Park Gusar recreation center in the village of Jagar, Gusar district.

The forces of the State Fire Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were called.

Firefighters who arrived at the scene contained the fire, preventing it from spreading to nearby buildings and forest belts.

According to the preliminary version, the fire was caused by an unattended wood-burning stove (fireplace) in the cottage.