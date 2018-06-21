Azerbaijan Teacher Development Centre authorized as CELTA Training Centre

21 June 2018 17:06 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

Trend:

Cambridge Assessment English, a division of Cambridge University, has announced that the Azerbaijan Teacher Development Centre (ATDC) has been accredited as the first official CELTA (Certificate in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages) training Centre in Azerbaijan.

ATDC will offer language teachers and others interested in becoming language teachers the opportunity to train in Azerbaijan with the first course to be run from 23 July to 17 August at the Azerbaijan Teacher Development Centre. Internationally recognized trainers Gary Nixon and Cathy Geraghty will be leading the training programme.

The CELTA qualification gives teachers the essential skills, knowledge and hands-on teaching practice needed to be able to teach English to adults. CELTA is a highly respected qualification from Cambridge English and is globally sought after and requested by employers.

The CELTA qualification sits at Level 5 on the Qualifications and Credit Framework and is regulated by the UK Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation (Ofqual).

The CELTA programme is a 120 hour training course that guides teachers in their understanding of learners and teachers and the teaching and learning context; language analysis and awareness; languages skills: reading listening, speaking and writing; planning and resources for different teaching contexts and developing teaching skills and professionalism in teaching.

People interested in applying for the CELTA training programme should contact the Azerbaijan Teacher Development Centre for further information by emailing to info@Azteachers.az or calling 012 599 1967 or 050 290 1695.

