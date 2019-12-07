Cost of manufactured goods, services in Baku exceeded $19B in 10 months of 2019

7 December 2019 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 7

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

From January through October 2019, the cost of goods produced by industrial enterprises and private entrepreneurs working in Baku, as well as of the services provided amounted to 32.6 billion manat ($19.1 billion), Trend reports referring to the Baku Statistical Department.

According to the department, 80.5 percent of industrial production was in the mining sector, 17.5 percent in the processing sector, 1.4 percent in the generation and distribution of electricity, gas and steam, and 0.6 percent in the sectors of sewage treatment, water supply and purification.

The share of the private sector in industry was 83.8 percent. The share of industrial products in the total volume of production was 88.7 percent, while the provision of industrial services equaled to 11.3 percent.

Most of the manufactured products were shipped to consumers, and as of Nov. 1, 2019, finished goods worth 194 million manat ($114.1 million) were in the warehouses of industrial enterprises, including stocks of previous years.

In the warehouses of industrial enterprises, the value of other products, purchased from other enterprises and intended for sale, amounted to 63 million manat ($37 million).

