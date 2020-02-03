Azerbaijani women farmers to receive technical support

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

The increase in the number of women entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan’s agricultural sector will positively affect many factors, Chairperson of the Board of Agro Procurement and Supply OJSC Leyla Mammadova said.

Mammadova made the remark in Baku at the first seminar of the FAO cooperation program with Azerbaijan, dedicated to increasing the number of women employed in Azerbaijan’s agricultural sector, Trend reports from the event.

The chairperson noted that the project to improve housing conditions and ensure food safety in villages through the development of economic opportunities for women has been implemented for two years and is related to the state program on increasing employment and entrepreneurial conditions for women in Azerbaijan.

Mammadova added that the program for the development of women’s economic opportunities includes increasing their competitiveness in the domestic market, ensuring equal economic opportunities and rights, as well as resource management and technical assistance.

The chairperson said that as part of the project, visits were made to various Azerbaijani districts. As a result of these visits, an increase was recorded in the number of women employed in the agricultural sector, and the number of requests in this regard, Mammadova noted.

During these visits, more than 500 meetings were held with women, where it was investigated what kind of production women farmers need and what funds are needed for this, said the chairperson, adding that this year the work will be continued.

Within one year, the appeals will be considered, and then special programs will be prepared for women who applied, Mammadova noted.

As a result, until the end of 2021, about 200 Azerbaijani women will be provided with certain technical equipment and training to continue their activities as entrepreneurs in the agricultural sector, the chairperson added.

