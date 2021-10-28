Azerbaijan to discuss change of state duties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.28

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan will discuss the change of state duties at the next meeting of the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Oct. 28.

The meeting will be held Nov. , 2021.

The agenda of the meeting includes amendments to the laws "on State Duty", "on Insurance Activities", as well as amendments in the Water Code, the Customs Code, etc.

In addition, the issues of indexation of state duties in accordance with the level of inflation, full transfer of state duties to the budget, rules for the use of water objects for special purposes and other issues will be discussed at the meeting.