NEQSOL Holding supported renovation of residential buildings and roads in Bina settlement (PHOTO)

NEQSOL Holding continues to implement multiple social projects and activities in line with its corporate social responsibility strategy. These works also include various restoration, repair, and construction projects implemented in the Bina settlement with NEQSOL Holding’s financial support and at the Khazar District Executive Power initiative.

Two buildings were renovated in the settlement’s central residential area, including 16 entrances and 240 apartments with up to 1000 residents. The facades, the inner and outer parts of the entrances were repaired, the roofs were isolated and reconstructed, new plastic windows and a centralized antenna system were installed, among other works.

Muhammad Fuzuli Street (2.2 km) and roadside infrastructure serving about 650 residents in the central residential area were reconstructed and commissioned in October. 17145 m2 of asphalt was laid, and 2000 meters of sidewalks were built on the main and side roads and next to the buildings. To protect buildings and roads from rainwater, 3 concrete tanks with a total volume of 450 m3 were constructed, 2100 meters of pipes were laid, and 55 drainage grates were installed.

A post office and a first-aid post are under construction in the Atchilig residential area. Currently, residents need to go to other areas for these services.

Last year, the holding also supported the reconstruction of the Nizami Abbasov (1.5 km) and Khagani (1.6 km) streets and roadside infrastructure serving up to 1000 people.

NEQSOL Holding is a diversified group of companies operating across the energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, and construction industries in the UK, the USA, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Georgia, the UAE, and more.