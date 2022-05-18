Azerbaijan welcomes Israeli business - head of Center for Agrarian Science (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Azerbaijan welcomes Israeli business, Director of Agrarian Science and Innovation Center under of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture Akbar Abbasov said at the Azerbaijan-Israel business forum in Baku, on May 18, Trend reports.

According to him, an extremely favorable business environment and big investment opportunities have been created in Azerbaijan.

Abbasov noted that the agricultural sector in Azerbaijan is exempt from taxes, which creates ample opportunities for potential investors. He also added that the Azerbaijani government pays great attention to the development of country’s liberated territories from Armenian occupation.

"Karabakh has been declared a green zone at the initiative of Azerbaijani state and agricultural sector will play a big role in this regard," Abbasov said.