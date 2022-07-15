Turkish Albayrak Holding keen to invest in Azerbaijan's liberated areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Turkish Albayrak Holding is keen to invest in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, the Holding’s Head Ahmet Albayrak said at the ceremony of signing a memorandum of understanding with Baku International Sea Trade Port (Port of Baku) on July 15, Trend reports.

According to Albayrak, the holding is interested in boosting its investments in projects in Azerbaijan, including the liberated territories.

"We are interested in accelerating the restoration of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh," he added.