bp intends to continue its efforts to support Azerbaijan's business development - VP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. bp intends to continue its efforts to support the development of Azerbaijan’s business by signing the new memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA), Vice President for the Caspian region, Communications and External Affairs Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli said, Trend reports.

Aslanbayli made the remark during a media briefing dedicated to the signing ceremony of the MoU.

"We believe that our Entrepreneurship Development Program project will help broaden the economic base of Azerbaijan and increase the potential of local enterprises. This program has created an excellent opportunity for local enterprises to meet international standards and compete for supply contracts, creating a competitive environment in domestic markets and in the Caspian region as a whole," he noted.

