Azerbaijani committee: Illegal tourist trips to Nagorno-Karabakh prevented

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The Council of Azerbaijani Youth in Poland, the Union of Azerbaijanis of Warsaw, the Union of Azerbaijanis of Wrocław, the Union of Azerbaijanis of Katowice and the Union of Azerbaijanis of Lodz have expressed protest against organization of illegal trips to the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh by the Polish Adventure Club Radoslaw Kasprzak, the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora told Trend.

As a result, the Polish company cancelled illegal trips to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan's embassy in Poland played a major role in overcoming the problem.

The Council of Azerbaijani Youth in Poland stated that Azerbaijanis living in Poland have shown great solidarity in this issue, and will further inform Polish public about the historical truth.

Adventure Club Radoslaw Kasprzak has officially informed the Azerbaijani Embassy in Poland about the cancellation of all trips to Nagorno-Karabakh.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news