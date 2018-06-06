Azerbaijani committee: Illegal tourist trips to Nagorno-Karabakh prevented

6 June 2018 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The Council of Azerbaijani Youth in Poland, the Union of Azerbaijanis of Warsaw, the Union of Azerbaijanis of Wrocław, the Union of Azerbaijanis of Katowice and the Union of Azerbaijanis of Lodz have expressed protest against organization of illegal trips to the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh by the Polish Adventure Club Radoslaw Kasprzak, the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora told Trend.

As a result, the Polish company cancelled illegal trips to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan's embassy in Poland played a major role in overcoming the problem.

The Council of Azerbaijani Youth in Poland stated that Azerbaijanis living in Poland have shown great solidarity in this issue, and will further inform Polish public about the historical truth.

Adventure Club Radoslaw Kasprzak has officially informed the Azerbaijani Embassy in Poland about the cancellation of all trips to Nagorno-Karabakh.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Indian Embassy, Rehabilitation Center for Persons with Down Syndrome mark World Environment Day
Society 14:38
Wood Mackenzie says what TANAP needs for future expansion (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 14:29
Bakcell joins career fair for graduates in Ganja (PHOTO)
ICT 14:29
Deposits of individuals show 20-month growth in Azerbaijan
Economy news 14:23
Report on presidential election in Azerbaijan to be presented at PACE
Politics 13:41
Banks in Azerbaijan increase mortgage lending
Economy news 13:31
Russia's defense chief urges CIS states to join Syria’s restoration
Russia 12:38
Artel expands export geography of household appliances, electronics (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:29
EU should give due support, due attention to Azerbaijan: MEP
Politics 10:52
Date set for launch of sales of Azerbaijani-Iranian cars
Economy news 09:07
AIIB seeks to strengthen co-op with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 08:29
Public opinion in Turkey entirely favors Azerbaijan: Georgian expert
Commentary 5 June 21:33
SOCAR ready to begin detailed design of pipeline in Albania
Oil&Gas 5 June 21:02
Georgian expert: Multilateral co-op formats to shape region’s future
Business 5 June 20:54
EU-Azerbaijan transportation co-op built on mutually beneficial terms: minister
Economy news 5 June 20:45
SOCAR Balkan announces time frame for creation of IAP company
Oil&Gas 5 June 20:28
EU companies disclose 5 most needed reforms in Azerbaijan
Economy news 5 June 20:06
Mammadyarov talks preventing Armenian firms from using fake trademarks via WIPO system
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 5 June 20:00