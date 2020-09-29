Canadian, British FMs call for immediate end of hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 29 September 2020 07:46 (UTC+04:00)
Canadian, British FMs call for immediate end of hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 29

Trend:

Canada's Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne and Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom Dominic Raab issued statement in connection with the latest developments around the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing Government of Canada.

"Canada and the UK are deeply concerned by reports of large scale military action along the Line of Contact in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone. Reports of shelling of settlements and civilian casualties are deeply concerning. We call for the immediate end of hostilities, respect for the ceasefire agreement, and the protection of civilians.

Any solution to this conflict must disavow violence and involve a peaceful, negotiated resolution through the framework provided by the OSCE’s Minsk process. We support the work of the OSCE’s Minsk Group and fully support the Co-Chairs' latest statement," said the statement.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbajiani troops managed to liberate the territories previously occupied by Armenia: Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari, Ashagi Abdulrahmanli villages (Fuzuli district), Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages (Jabrayil district).

Moreover, the positions of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed in the direction of Azerbaijan's Agdere district and Murovdag, important heights were taken under control.

Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian armed forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

