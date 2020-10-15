Kremlin discloses condition for deployment of peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

The deployment of peacekeepers or observers in the Nagorno-Karabakh region is possible only with the consent of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Oct. 15.

Peskov was commenting on Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s statement about the need for such a measure, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"The primary question is what the opposing sides, namely Azerbaijan and Armenia, think about this,” the press secretary added. “Any deployment of any peacekeepers, observers, and anyone else is possible only with the consent of both sides. The sides have not answered this question.”