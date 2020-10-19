Armenia tries to mislead world community and evade responsibility - Israeli expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Armenia is trying to mislead the world community and evade responsibility, Israeli expert, lawyer, mediator, diplomat, public figure Natavan Rashidova Katzman told Trend, commenting on Armenia involving ASALA terrorists in the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“One shouldn't be surprised speaking about mercenaries in Karabakh. Unfortunately, this is a typical practice of the Armenian forces that have been and are engaged in terrorism all over the world, attracting terrorists to their ranks, inventing new plans to carry out terrorist acts against the civilian population,” Katzman said.

She added that the numerous testimonies of people who have been in Armenian captivity fully reveal the bestial essence of the Armenian executioners.

“It is known that, Armenia has used terrorist groups to carry out acts of inhuman cruelty and atrocious murders, with the dismemberment and outrage over the bodies of the killed residents of Azerbaijan - children, women, and old people since the beginning of the Karabakh conflict. The people of Azerbaijan can and have every right to talk about the Armenian mercenaries and their atrocities, with which they are familiar firsthand," she said.

In addition, there are open statements and confessions of the Armenian invaders themselves about the use of terrorists in the war in Karabakh, followed by the establishment of the personality cult of these criminals as national heroes," Katzman said.

She noted that the attraction of mercenaries is prohibited not only by international law, but also by the internal laws of most countries of the world.

Katzman also pointed out that Azerbaijan claims that it has evidence of the involvement of mercenaries from a specific terrorist group by the Armenian side. The radio communications of the terrorists were intercepted, they were captured on the battlefield.

“Moreover, the intelligence services of several countries openly made statements that terrorists were being drawn into the conflict zone. That is, the fact of the presence of terrorists in the conflict zone has been confirmed. This is another crime of Armenia, it contradicts the norms of international law and shows that the Armenian approach remains the same as before,” she said.

Katzman outlined that the Armenians officially declare that the "volunteers" come to the "independent country of Artsakh" and “therefore there are no violations of international law in this”.

"This way Armenia is trying to mislead the world community and evade responsibility," she said.

“But these statements are groundless and are another evidence of the deceit of the Armenian leadership. It is well known that there is no "Republic of Artsakh", the puppet regime created in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan is not recognized by any country in the world, including the defender of all Armenians - Armenia,” she stressed.

Katzman noted that, according to international law, namely Article 3 of The Hague Convention on the Laws and Customs of War, Armenia bears full responsibility for the actions of both paid mercenaries and illegal "volunteers" and will have to fully compensate Azerbaijan for losses.

"Azerbaijan acts within the framework of international law. In addition to the relevant appeals and claims to international tribunals against the crimes of Armenia, according to the UN Charter, Azerbaijan has the right to self-defense, within which the safety of the civilian population will be ensured from any terrorist attacks, any attempts of aggression.

"It should also be noted that it is necessary that each individual state on its territory persecutes and does not allow the recruitment, training, financing and transfer of mercenaries and pseudo-volunteers to the conflict zone. These acts are not only prohibited by the internal laws of most countries, but also constitute a violation of international law on failure to provide its territory for recruiting and transferring mercenaries to a third country, and can be interpreted, according to the UN General Assembly Resolution No. 3314 of December 14, 1974, as the aggression of such a country against Azerbaijan, with all the consequences arising from this definition," she said.

